Blame colleges for Republicans’ distrust

Columnist Paul Prather is baffled about why his Republican grandparents valued college education while today’s Republicans do not. Assuming his grandparents said this in the 1970s when he may have been attending college, conditions on the campus have changed substantially.
Earlier, most people, even professors, agreed that truth was that which corresponded to reality, even if they disagreed as to what that reality was. In the interval, conditions have changed, as Allan Bloom pointed out in his book “The Closing of the American Mind” (1987), when he said that college teachers could be certain that their students all arrived with the understanding that truth is relative.
Given this view of truth, students will usually look to and absorb it from their professors. And what is the view of those professors? Hardly neutral. The Econ Journal Watch in September 2016 reported that Democratic college professors outnumbered Republican by a ratio of 11.5 to 1. Sadly, today’s college experience is more about indoctrination than education. We are witness to so-called snowflake students so inculcated in their professors’ unchallenged progressive perspective that they demand protection from alternative views.
This may explain at least part of the present Republican view.
David Burandt
Lexington
Comments