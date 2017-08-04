Letters to the Editor

Gun owners breaking law

August 04, 2017 6:31 PM

People who own guns and leave them loaded and unsecured have committed a crime whether their act was intentional or negligent. Prosecutors who shirk their responsibility to prosecute these offenders under the guise of sympathy for the gun owner are guilty of misfeasance.

After all, people who leave a child in a hot car are prosecuted. It reminds me of the story of a man who murdered his mother then threw himself on the mercy of the court because he was an orphan.

The purpose of the criminal law is not only to punish the wrongdoer, but also to set an example and standard for the community.

Contrary to Dr. Susan Pollock’s statement, it would not be necessary to “prosecute the whole state.” Not every gun owner in Kentucky is so irresponsible as to leave loaded guns accessible to children.

The laws are on the books for a reason. Enforce them.

It is not only children who are at risk due to the irresponsible behavior of a gun owner who leaves a loaded weapon unsecured, but adults and classmates. Likewise, the child who pulled the trigger will be emotionally damaged for life.

Every constitutional right of U.S. citizens has some limits. It is time we take steps, even if only baby steps, to reduce this unjustifiable carnage.

Lionel Hawse

Lexington

