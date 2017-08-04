Shame on Eblen

I have just finished reading Tom Eblen’s column on President Donald Trump’s address to the national Boy Scout meeting. It is becoming so amusing and scary for me, an independent, to witness the back-and-forth between conservatives and liberals on what they fear for the country.
When a columnist like Eblen actually uses descriptions like Trump Youth, Nuremberg style, etc. how does he bring himself to formulate such inflammatory drivel? I voted for Trump, but I agree with most people that he is a braggart, loud-mouth, poor excuse for a president. But my choice in the voting booth was between him and liar Hillary Clinton.
I’m probably paraphrasing here, but to Eblen I say: “You’ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”
Joe Mercer
Lexington
