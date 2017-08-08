Letters to the Editor

Bill offers fix for state revenue woes

August 08, 2017 6:09 PM

Moody’s has now joined Standard and Poor in downgrading Kentucky’s credit rating. The agency warned bond investors that the state does not collect enough revenue to resolve a public-pension shortfall amounting to billions of dollars.

There is no question that Kentucky should fulfill its promises to teachers and public-service employees, but not at the expense of children, elders, roads and libraries. The state needs more revenue. Now a group of legislators say it is time to dust off the Blue Ribbon Commission on Tax Reform report that was developed after hearing from people across the state in 2012. At that time, recommendations were made to make the tax system fairer, more competitive and simpler.

Today, low- and middle-income Kentuckians pay more of their income in taxes than high-income residents. The pre-filed bill BR 15 based on the commission report hopes to remedy this by asking those at the top to chip in a little more. The bill closes tax loopholes and adds new sources of revenue by expanding the sales tax to include luxury services. It’s a great start.

Let’s get on sound financial footing. Ask state representatives to take a serious look at BR 15.

JoAnn R. Schwartz

Fort Thomas

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The Elvis Presley show that never happened

The Elvis Presley show that never happened 1:42

The Elvis Presley show that never happened
Drew Barker looks like the old Drew Barker 1:38

Drew Barker looks like the old Drew Barker
Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song 0:36

Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song

View More Video