Democrats hurting their own

Has the Democratic Party of Kentucky been taken over by Russia’s Vladmir Putin, too? Have party leaders’ minds been hijacked by alien entities?
State Sen. Julian Carroll was accused of groping a young man years ago, and the party threw him under the bus at breakneck speed. State Sen. Ray Jones hired a private detective who has been accused of intimidating precinct officers and voters, thus tainting Jones’ decisive victory against a fellow Democrat. That’s voter suppression.
Why are Democrats doing this to their own? Is it the people before the party, or the party before the people?
Victoria Brock
Lexington
