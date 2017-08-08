Letters to the Editor

Democrats hurting their own

August 08, 2017 6:12 PM

Has the Democratic Party of Kentucky been taken over by Russia’s Vladmir Putin, too? Have party leaders’ minds been hijacked by alien entities?

State Sen. Julian Carroll was accused of groping a young man years ago, and the party threw him under the bus at breakneck speed. State Sen. Ray Jones hired a private detective who has been accused of intimidating precinct officers and voters, thus tainting Jones’ decisive victory against a fellow Democrat. That’s voter suppression.

Why are Democrats doing this to their own? Is it the people before the party, or the party before the people?

Victoria Brock

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The Elvis Presley show that never happened

The Elvis Presley show that never happened 1:42

The Elvis Presley show that never happened
Drew Barker looks like the old Drew Barker 1:38

Drew Barker looks like the old Drew Barker
Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song 0:36

Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song

View More Video