Trump’s toxic bullying

In President Donald Trump’s declaration that transgender citizens will be banned from serving in the military, he referred to “my generals.”
The generals he said he consulted are not solely his — they are ours. They took an oath to support and defend the Constitution; therefore, they protect all American citizens, regardless of color, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or political persuasion.
Trump took an oath to preserve and defend the Constitution, but in his “me” and “my” world, he seems to serve only the 26 percent who voted for him. His sick obsessions are devouring him and he insists on spreading toxic rhetoric to Boy Scouts, Coast Guard graduates, law enforcement and world leaders.
I’ve voted in 12 presidential elections. I wasn’t always as knowledgeable about the issues as I should have been, and I didn’t always feel good about my choices. But I always harbored a childish hope that whoever became president would somehow rise above partisanship and self-interest and realize the enormity of the charge in that presidential oath.
Trump’s bluster and bullying aren’t working. During his campaign, he famously said: “Everyone will do what I say.” Apparently, Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and John McCain didn’t get the memo.
Shirley Baechtold
Richmond
