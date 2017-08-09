Letters to the Editor

Clean up Ky. waterways

August 09, 2017 7:01 PM

I’ve been working in Kentucky temporarily this summer, and hiking and kayaking in my free time. My enjoyment of nature here has been tempered by the disgusting quantities of trash, especially along the waterways.

My home state is less populated and litter is a function of population, and I have no right to judge as an outsider. But I almost stopped at one strip of shoreline on Littcarr Creek in Eastern Kentucky with my dogs before realizing how much trash there was, so much that I called it “The Hep C Strip” or “Beach in Need of Bleach.”

I volunteer at cleanups in my home state, and Kentucky would benefit enormously from river cleanups, so that your wilderness areas would be something to enjoy and take pride in.

Andrea Jessen

Golden Valley, Ariz.

