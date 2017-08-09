Misguided comparison

What part of history and math has been left out of the education of the writer of the July 14 letter “Trump as worthy as others”?
Her point was that the veteran who objected to President Donald Trump placing flowers on military graves was not justified. She actually had the gall to compare Trump with President Bill Clinton. The only thing these two presidents have in common is that they are both about 70 years old.
In 1968, Clinton accepted a Rhodes scholarship. He was not a draft evader; he was a scholar. That same year Trump sought and was given a medical deferment from serving because he had heel spurs; there is no medical documentation that he actually ever had heel spurs. Yes, there is a difference between study abroad and pretending to have an illness that prevents you from serving your country.
As for President Barack Obama, the draft ended in 1973, when Obama was 12. Since then, America has had an all-volunteer Army so rich guys like Trump no longer have to trump up illnesses to get out of doing their duty.
I served in the Army for 30 years, and I try hard not to make a fool of myself by not knowing what I’m talking about.
Jaclynn A. Williams
Lexington
Comments