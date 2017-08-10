Trump needs to get over it

Vice President Mike Pence is leading a commission investigating voter fraud and requiring states to submit personal data about each of us voters.
This fake commission is a waste of tax money. President Donald Trump cannot accept the fact that he lost the popular vote by more than 3 million, even though he was elected by the Electoral College.
We Kentucky voters shoot ourselves in the foot by voting for people like Sen. Mitch McConnell. Kentucky voters had the chance to replace McConnell with a young, intelligent person, Alison Grimes, but too many people wouldn’t give her a chance.
Are Kentucky voters happy with the Trump administration and with McConnell as one of our leaders?
Trump is so obsessed with replacing President Barack Obama’s legacy that he can’t even run the country.
Pete Herrera
Van Lear
