Pass the quiz

Multiple-choice social studies quiz:
The United States has what type of government?
A. Democracy: Government by the people vested in the people and exercised directly or indirectly through a system of representation involving periodic free-held elections. (That is what it is supposed to be.)
B. Plutocracy: Government by the wealthy. (Sounds very familiar.)
C. Oligarchy: Government by a small group exercising control, especially for corrupt and selfish purposes. (Also sounds likely.)
D. Other. (Unsure but definitely not democracy.)
Cheryl Keenan
Lexington
