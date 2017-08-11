Letters to the Editor

Pass the quiz

August 11, 2017 5:17 PM

Multiple-choice social studies quiz:

The United States has what type of government?

A. Democracy: Government by the people vested in the people and exercised directly or indirectly through a system of representation involving periodic free-held elections. (That is what it is supposed to be.)

B. Plutocracy: Government by the wealthy. (Sounds very familiar.)

C. Oligarchy: Government by a small group exercising control, especially for corrupt and selfish purposes. (Also sounds likely.)

D. Other. (Unsure but definitely not democracy.)

Cheryl Keenan

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Victor Robinson on his French medal

Victor Robinson on his French medal 0:26

Victor Robinson on his French medal
Dr. Gayle Alexander on his French medal 1:23

Dr. Gayle Alexander on his French medal
Benny Snell is ready to go 2:18

Benny Snell is ready to go

View More Video