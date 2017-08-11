Letters to the Editor

W.Va. governor must pay up

August 11, 2017 7:10 PM

One has to wonder about the West Virginia governor’s recent change in political parties. Is Jim Justice seeking to do more for the people of West Virginia, or is he counting on his new Republican friends in Frankfort, Charleston and Washington to call off the dogs on his coal indiscretions?

He is behind by the millions on mining obligations in each state where his firms operate. Will Frankfort continue to pursue Justice’s bad corporate behavior in Kentucky, or is that now just acid mine wastewater over the dam and down the river for all of us to drink?

Gene Lockhart

Lexington

