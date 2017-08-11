McConnell shows no class at Fancy Farm

I have attended the Fancy Farm picnic for years, and this year’s picnic was no exception. Sen. Mitch McConnell showed no class, no civility and no human decency in speaking and then departing before his Democratic opposition spoke.
This behavior epitomizes McConnell and his negativity, obstructionism and decision to not work across party lines. Is it any wonder that a sizable majority of the American people hold this Congress in abject contempt?
McConnell has an arrogance developed by too many years in power.
George B. Hanrahan Sr.
Frankfort
Comments