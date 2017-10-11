Obama, Trump too similar

Americans tire of their presidents. Conventional wisdom says we tend to replace the guy we’re tired of with his opposite. Going from Barack Obama to Donald Trump certainly required a leap, but the two are far from opposites.
Obama was a big talker with no leadership experience and no proven skills other than self-promotion. Trump, too, arrived with a light resume, unless parlaying a stack of daddy bucks into multiple bankruptcies counts as achievement.
Trump recently choked on the phrase “white supremacist” after one killed a woman in Charlottesville, though he often mocked his predecessor for choking on the phrase “Islamic terrorist.”
When Obama tossed a casual bluff concerning “red lines” and chemical weapons at Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, who called him on it, America’s credibility nosedived.
Enter Trump. In January he reacted to North Korean boasts of nukes capable of reaching the U.S.: “It won’t happen!”
Kim Jong-un has since tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles and a hydrogen bomb, suffering no ill effects. If Kim and his autocratic ilk come to believe that bluffs are all America has left, the theory will not go untested.
Michael Smith
Cynthiana
Comments