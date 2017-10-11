Whiners over selective history

Where were the whiners about destroying our history when historical structures — dwellings, train stations, oldest commercial building downtown, etc. — were torn down for parking lots, private developments and so on? Where were they when a huge hole was made in the center of this town?
Yes, a small outcry perhaps from the Bluegrass Trust, but to no avail. Now that the Confederate statues are to be removed, all of a sudden it’s panic city about destruction of the Southern heritage. Why not have the city select some reputable vendors to be present when the statues are removed, to sell exact replicas of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge, from keychain size all the way up to yard size? That way the latter-day Confederates of Kentucky can go home happy and quit whining about the fact that history is never static.
Sally Wasielewski
Lexington
Comments