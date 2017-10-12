No PDR, just buy the land

I was shocked — shocked, mind you — to read in the Herald-Leader that some persons involved with the management of the Purchase of Development Rights program had participated in this public-largesse game. Honestly, though, who wouldn’t want a deal where you can have your cake and eat it, too? The solution to this puzzle is really quite simple: Forget about buying the development rights. Buy the land. I would enjoy seeing a few parks the size of Shillito or Masterson Station.
Ralph Derickson
Lexington
