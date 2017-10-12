Houses near the ninth green at Andover Golf and Country Club in Lexington. The golf course, which closed in February, was sold in April for $2.95 million to its mortgage holder, Whitaker Bank.
Letters to the Editor

Support developer on defunct golf course

October 12, 2017 07:22 PM

The Alliance of Andover Homeowners Associations has taken an inexplicable position against Ball Homes. A large meeting (estimated 200 attendees) of the associations and a nearly unanimous response, which represent only seven percent of the homeowners, do not constitute a mandate or proper authority to act on behalf of the homeowners in Andover Hills.

Yet the alliance is attempting to invalidate the protective restriction that Ball Homes initially placed on the defunct Andover Golf and Country Club to ensure homebuyers that the golf course would never be developed. Ball Homes is attempting to keep that restriction in place, which is the only thing standing between the golf course and developers.

Therefore, the alliance that purports to work for the preservation of property values and the golf course can best do that by helping Ball Homes preserve its righteous obligation to homeowners in Andover Hills.

Shafter Bailey

Lexington

