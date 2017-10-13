Letters to the Editor

Time to move on

October 13, 2017 6:24 PM

So a sports announcer can’t call a game in West Virginia because his name is Robert Lee? The mascot for South Carolina has the same name as General Robert E. Lee’s horse, so it needs to be renamed? The Founding Fathers’ monuments are racist? Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede theater dinner show is offensive?

Let me tell you people something: You are starting to infringe on everyone else’s civil rights. No one today fought in the Civil War, nor participated in slavery, the most horrible abuse of humans.

We are all Americans, with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Get over the past and let’s get on with our lives.

Eugene Sharp

Corbin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows UK photographer struck by utility vehicle during Cat Walk

    During the Cat Walk prior to the Kentucky-Missouri football game, University of Kentucky photographer Chet White was struck from behind by a Gator utility vehicle.

Video shows UK photographer struck by utility vehicle during Cat Walk

Video shows UK photographer struck by utility vehicle during Cat Walk 0:55

Video shows UK photographer struck by utility vehicle during Cat Walk
‘We are now homeless:’ Evicted Fayette County residents tell their stories 1:44

‘We are now homeless:’ Evicted Fayette County residents tell their stories
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 2:45

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

View More Video