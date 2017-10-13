Time to move on

So a sports announcer can’t call a game in West Virginia because his name is Robert Lee? The mascot for South Carolina has the same name as General Robert E. Lee’s horse, so it needs to be renamed? The Founding Fathers’ monuments are racist? Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede theater dinner show is offensive?
Let me tell you people something: You are starting to infringe on everyone else’s civil rights. No one today fought in the Civil War, nor participated in slavery, the most horrible abuse of humans.
We are all Americans, with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Get over the past and let’s get on with our lives.
Eugene Sharp
Corbin
Comments