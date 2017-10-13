Still the same Hillary

I recently watched Anderson Cooper interview Hillary Clinton on CNN (the Clinton National Network). I could not believe the gall she had in the interview to trash President Donald Trump. We all know she has the nerve to do almost anything.
She had the nerve to destroy more than 30,000 emails and “hammer to death” no telling how many laptop computers after she was secretary of state, in order to hide potentially damaging evidence. We have seen how she operated to secure funds for the Clinton Foundation while she was secretary of state. Some people may even consider that a bribe to gain influence with our government.
What nerve, what a sore loser. But what else would you expect?
Danny Sullivan
Lexington
Comments