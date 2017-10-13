File art
File art

Letters to the Editor

Don’t punish the innocent using pain pills

October 13, 2017 7:09 PM

The editorial on Sept. 27 stated Kentucky needs a “battle strategy” to fight opioid abuse. I am suggesting that battle plan stop short of hurting innocent patients.

The commentary from the American Council on Science and Health clearly outlined the problem of ill-conceived actions, like House Bill 333, which imposed a three-day limit on opioid painkillers, but the Herald-Leader editorial board continues to ignore the ramifications of such actions on tens of thousands of patients helped by opioids each year.

There is no question that they work perfectly in relieving pain for the vast majority, yet all I see is a one-sided discussion and non-discriminating battle plans.

Just one hospital in Lexington did more than 11,000 surgeries last year. The current battle planners and their supporters think those patients should be sent home with Advil and an exercise mat. Apparently they’ve never had open-heart surgery or even kidney stones. If they had, they wouldn’t have suggested such ridiculous strategies.

While the abuse issue must be addressed, I would like to see the Herald-Leader show support for legitimate users. How about promoting a battle strategy that actually targets the problem without bringing more pain to the legitimate patients who are desperate for pain relief?

Arlin Marsh

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

    Canadian Rapper Drake made another appearance at Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena. But he had a request this time: He wants to perform a free concert for UK students before the year ends.

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students
Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017 1:45

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017
Kentucky sheriff's deputy handcuffed third-grader in class 1:09

Kentucky sheriff's deputy handcuffed third-grader in class

View More Video