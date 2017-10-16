Joe B. Hall deserves praise

This is in response to a letter from one whose name does not ring a bell relative to those who have achieved great success in the annals of sports. I sincerely doubt that the writer in his career followed a legend and then left his position of employment in a better place than when he found it. Former University of Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall has probably accomplished more in one lifetime than the writer would in 10 lifetimes. I know Joe B. Hall; he is a friend of mine. The writer is no Joe B. Hall.
Jack H. Taylor
Lexington
