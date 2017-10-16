Former University of Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall was the Y as the cheerleaders spelled Kentucky during a game in Rupp Arena.
Former University of Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall was the Y as the cheerleaders spelled Kentucky during a game in Rupp Arena. Mark Mahan
Former University of Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall was the Y as the cheerleaders spelled Kentucky during a game in Rupp Arena. Mark Mahan

Letters to the Editor

Joe B. Hall deserves praise

October 16, 2017 1:42 PM

This is in response to a letter from one whose name does not ring a bell relative to those who have achieved great success in the annals of sports. I sincerely doubt that the writer in his career followed a legend and then left his position of employment in a better place than when he found it. Former University of Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall has probably accomplished more in one lifetime than the writer would in 10 lifetimes. I know Joe B. Hall; he is a friend of mine. The writer is no Joe B. Hall.

Jack H. Taylor

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles

    Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was asked about a comment made by Alabama coach Nick Saban that praise was like “poison” for his team.

Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles

Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles 1:02

Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles
Nick Fitzgerald’s physicality a challenge for Kentucky 1:01

Nick Fitzgerald’s physicality a challenge for Kentucky
Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 0:59

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

View More Video