More coverage of democracy groups

Thank you for the news about white nationalist Matthew Heimbach. His organization is dangerous and it is good to know that it poses little danger for now.
But something about the choices newspapers make on who and what to report about escapes me. This small, ostensibly moneyless organization warrants investigation and front-page placement. Yet the many democracy movements across the country are never talked about. Liberty Tree, Global Climate Convergence, Coffee Party, Move to Amend, Alliance for Democracy, Fix Democracy First, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and many churches are just a very few. Thousands, if not millions, of Americans belong to these groups, yet they are not mentioned in newspapers, NPR or on television. Why?
Someone suggested an answer that frightens me more than Heimbach. The purpose of these groups is to restore the government to the people. That would mean no more money from the Mercers, the Adelsons, the Kochs, the Singers or even George Soros. No more front groups set up to confuse us. No more lawsuits by corporations masquerading as people to use their First Amendment “rights” to lie. Is the fear of angering some benefactor keeping our esteemed free press from giving us news about these organizations?
Do they need to pose a threat to be newsworthy?
Sara Porter
Midway
