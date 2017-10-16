Omitted details in murder case needed

I read with interest your front-page story about Odilon Paz-Salvador's change of plea in the killing of cyclist Mark Hinkel. Interestingly, something was missing in Greg Kocher's report. Either he or his editors chose not to report that Paz-Salvador is an illegal alien awaiting deportation proceedings since 2013.
Why did the Herald-Leader decide that fact was not important? What editorial judgments were involved? Was it a journalistic "oversight?" Or, heaven forbid, was "political correctness" invoked? As a retired journalist and editor, I would like to know. I believe your readers would like to know, too.
Additionally, has anyone thought about doing an investigative report on why it takes years to adjudicate a deportation case and how many more such cases are pending in Fayette County?
Ray Depa
Lexington
