Confusing good and evil

Associated Press writer Bruce Scheiner wrote that stopping abortion in Kentucky is bad for women’s health. The governor said abortion is bad commentary on our society. An Aug. 31 letter said if you were allowed to kill a burglar, it should be OK to kill a fetus.
No wonder God says the day will come when they’ll call evil good, and good evil.
Now they want to call us the bourbon state. What a commentary that is. “Woe unto him that giveth his neighbor drink, that puttest thy bottle to him, and maketh him drunken.” Do we really want to be known for doing that?
Marvin McFaddin
Paintsville
Comments