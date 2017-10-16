DACA student is not illegal

In response to the Sept. 25 letter about the female “illegal” student at Transylvania University, she is a DACA recipient. That is, she is somebody who identified herself to the federal government, provided extensive documentation about her history of living in the United States since early childhood, paid a substantial fee, proved her status as a student and submitted to an extensive background check to demonstrate that she had no criminal history. In exchange, the federal government granted her permission to remain in the U.S. and to receive a work permit. It is not illegal for her to be here. In fact, she obeyed the law, just as the letter writer suggested she should.
The letter writer claims that the male student who exposed her to attacks from a white nationalist organization was just doing his civic duty. If that was his motivation, he could have contacted the Immigration and Naturalization Service directly. He might then have learned that she has federal permission to live and study in the U.S. I won’t begin to speculate on his motivation for incorrectly claiming she is “illegal” and urging white nationalists to report her, but that action went way beyond the call of civic duty.
Margaret Upchurch
Lexington
