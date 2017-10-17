Protect all Americans, including unborn

I support the removal of Confederate statues in Lexington and elsewhere in our nation. I also support a program of removing millions of illegal aliens who were not prevented from coming into our nation. The safety, resources and unity of our nation are being damaged by their presence and continued illegal entry.
For example, according to FBI and General Accounting Office reports, 115,717 murders were committed in the U.S. from 2003 to 2009, and criminal immigrants committed 25,064 of those.
Sadly, the legalization of abortion has resulted in ending the lives of tens of millions of fetuses, which prevented them from becoming natural-born citizens of our nation.
According to the Heritage Foundation, Planned Parenthood received $528 million in government funding from 2003 to 2014, and according to Planned Parenthood’s 2015-2016 annual report, it committed 328,348 abortions in fiscal year 2015.
Taxpayer dollars should not go to help in any way an organization funding the evil carnage of abortion, which has prevented millions from having the opportunity to enjoy “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Terry B. Simmons
Lexington
