Liberty — along with standing — for all

The White House, Congress and the Supreme Court should stand daily for Reveille and Retreat.
Reveille: The morning raising of the American flag. Retreat: The evening taking down of the American flag. Both ceremonies can be supported by playing of the national anthem.
This is a military tradition celebrated on all military bases. It is also a civilian celebration when raising and lowering the flag at civilian institutions.
If we are going to require our athletes to stand for the national anthem, then all citizens should be required to do the same.
Therefore, let’s require those in the White House, Congress and Supreme Court to stand for Reveille and Retreat, as a matter of respect and leadership in honoring our military and our flag.
James Rodgers
Lexington
