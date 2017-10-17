File art
File art

Letters to the Editor

Liberty — along with standing — for all

October 17, 2017 6:44 PM

The White House, Congress and the Supreme Court should stand daily for Reveille and Retreat.

Reveille: The morning raising of the American flag. Retreat: The evening taking down of the American flag. Both ceremonies can be supported by playing of the national anthem.

This is a military tradition celebrated on all military bases. It is also a civilian celebration when raising and lowering the flag at civilian institutions.

If we are going to require our athletes to stand for the national anthem, then all citizens should be required to do the same.

Therefore, let’s require those in the White House, Congress and Supreme Court to stand for Reveille and Retreat, as a matter of respect and leadership in honoring our military and our flag.

James Rodgers

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man injured in shooting is taken to hospital

    Police said a man was injured in a shooting at Chestnut and Fourth streets at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. After being shot outside, he ran to a home for help. No suspects were in custody.

Man injured in shooting is taken to hospital

Man injured in shooting is taken to hospital 0:27

Man injured in shooting is taken to hospital
What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high' 0:31

What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high'
McCain denounces 'half-baked spurious nationalism' 1:18

McCain denounces 'half-baked spurious nationalism'

View More Video