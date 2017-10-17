Some area gas stations display videos showcasing individuals and businesses around Lexington.
Letters to the Editor

No peace at the pump

October 17, 2017 6:44 PM

I’ve been noticing an increasing trend when getting gas: The TV screen in the pump starts blaring advertisements at you the instant the pump turns on and will not stop until the pumping is done. Speedway stations in Lexington and Winchester do this.

There is no volume control or mute button. Signs on the pump warn against leaving while the gas is flowing. I bet the neighbors just love being yelled at 24/7. This is one of the worst examples of a “captive audience.” You have to listen or you won’t get far.

Recently, the clerk told me that all the gas stations are going to this business model. My response was that I would be buying my gas from the last one to give into this idea.

Steve Midkiff

Mount Sterling

