Tolly Ho restaurant moved to South Broadway in 2011 after being on South Limestone Street for 25 years. Herald-Leader file photo

Letters to the Editor

Proud of Tolly Ho

October 17, 2017 6:45 PM

I read with great interest and gratitude about the restaurant that recently opened where people who need a little help will be employed. This great attitude benefits not only the employees, but the establishment and community.

Another little “gem” has been doing similar good work, always without fanfare or recognition. The Tolly Ho has, for years, employed many folks who just needed a little hand up.

Within a few visits, I was more interested in the operation than the food. What I saw were several great people with significant physical and psychological challenges, taking their place in the operation without missing a step.

Looking a little further, I saw customers purchasing food for others, just out of kindness, but often out of a real need. When asked if I could leave an anonymous cash gift to help a frequent street musician/visitor, the young manager, whom I saw watching out for the guy, said he would gladly keep track of the funds because he had been homeless himself.

All in all, from allowing a small upstart religious group to meet in a back room to other generous acts, the Tolly Ho crew makes me proud to be a regular.

Look around. It’s so affirming to find folks like this who always find time to be there for others.

Russ Lay

Lexington

