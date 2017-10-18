Letters to the Editor

Bevin looks down on us

October 18, 2017 6:54 PM

Evangelist Jim Bakker said that if President Donald Trump is impeached, the Christian right will start a civil war. Since we’re living in the past, I’ll go ahead and say this to the Christian right of Kentucky: There’s a Yankee in the governor’s mansion.

I do not understand why they voted for a New Hampshire native. Why do they continue to let him talk down to them? The man talks like Kentuckians are trash.

According to him, we are all lazy slobs drawing off disability. As far as he is concerned, Medicaid means if granny needs a tooth pulled, she can pick up trash on the side of the road to earn her voucher.

And our teachers — oh, there’s a sorry, good-for-nothing lot. According to Gov. Matt Bevin, they cash in sick days instead of using them, which makes them thieves. Never mind the fact that we are dealing with people who work through sick days.

Kentuckians voted this Yankee into office, shouting hosannas all the while. Two years later, he is still shouting down his nose at the rest of us.

Now, let’s see you wave that rebel flag.

Victoria Brock

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation

    By his own admission, Bruce Pearl loves to talk. With his Auburn program part of the FBI investigation into college basketball, however, the coach deflected questions at SEC Basketball Media Day on Wednesday.

Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation

Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation 1:38

Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation
Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team 1:01

Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team
This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky 1:41

This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky

View More Video