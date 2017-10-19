Dispute lies about Obama and police

A Sept. 26 letter stated that former President Barack Obama “put a target on the back of every policeman.” I presume this impression came from some of our fine alternative news sources, because according to factcheck.org in July 2016: “Annual fatality data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund show that there have been an average of 135 police fatalities a year under President Obama, from 2009 to 2015, compared with 162 a year for the previous seven years, from 2002 to 2008. That’s a decline of 17 percent.”
I think it is impossible to underestimate the damage done to our country by the steady stream of “alternative facts,” also known as lies, spewed by Faux News, Rush Limbaugh and their ilk, and now also by the White House. Hopefully people will realize they are being had, and develop some immunity to this steady stream of lies.
Chris Heinz
Lexington
