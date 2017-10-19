Thinkstock
Thinkstock

Letters to the Editor

Dispute lies about Obama and police

October 19, 2017 7:02 PM

A Sept. 26 letter stated that former President Barack Obama “put a target on the back of every policeman.” I presume this impression came from some of our fine alternative news sources, because according to factcheck.org in July 2016: “Annual fatality data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund show that there have been an average of 135 police fatalities a year under President Obama, from 2009 to 2015, compared with 162 a year for the previous seven years, from 2002 to 2008. That’s a decline of 17 percent.”

I think it is impossible to underestimate the damage done to our country by the steady stream of “alternative facts,” also known as lies, spewed by Faux News, Rush Limbaugh and their ilk, and now also by the White House. Hopefully people will realize they are being had, and develop some immunity to this steady stream of lies.

Chris Heinz

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

    Each year, Kentucky gives away more tax revenue through loopholes and incentive programs than it actually collects. Gov. Matt Bevin promised earlier this year to turn some of these "sacred cows" of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger, but that's easier said than done. Here's why.

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?
Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund
Kentucky offers the 'best incentive in the film industry' 1:46

Kentucky offers the 'best incentive in the film industry'

View More Video