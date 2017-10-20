Flames rise from the remains of a burned down commercial building in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9, 2017.
Letters to the Editor

Vote to save our democracy, planet

October 20, 2017 1:00 PM

As our country and Caribbean islands are consumed by wind, floods, fire, drought, rot and mold, further decaying and destroying the old infrastructure, the white male rogue Republican Party is trying to take health care away from citizens for the nth time. The party is sending prayers instead of governing for the people who pay for their fine health care, perks and time-off for constant campaigning to keep their self-serving power.

The GOP only knows how to obstruct, tear down, tear up and install puppet politicians to serve their rich donors. They are ruining localities, rural areas, states and now the nation, going for the world.

Remember when politicians were known as public servants? Guess what? Now we in the public have become servants and slaves to politicians who use our tax money to enrich themselves and rich donors.

We the people need to get a grip by using the right some of us still have — voting — to rid ourselves of these self-serving politicians as our democracy crumbles right along with the nation’s infrastructure and human and civil rights.

Ramona Rush

Lexington

