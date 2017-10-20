Eblen’s the revisionist on Confederate statues

Columnist Tom Eblen, rather than our city’s past leadership, seems to be engaged in historical revisionism.
Placing the John Breckinridge and John Hunt Morgan statues on the courthouse lawn was an accurate recognition of history, not an attempt to rewrite history, as Eblen claims.
Eblen notes that “they have survived for over a decade.” Is he implying that history has a time limit? He writes that “black citizens were not asked their opinion.” Does he overlook the fact that most blacks at that time were not in positions where their opinions would be considered worthwhile?
He did have an occasional brush with fact when he wrote that Cheapside was the location of the slave market in Lexington. Does he propose tearing down the Cheapside buildings for the same reason that the city moved the statues?
I am reminded of how children cover their eyes thinking they can’t be seen. Moving the statues seems to follow the same thought process.
Bill Alley
Lexington
