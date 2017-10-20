Letters to the Editor

Bevin’s broken promise

October 20, 2017 7:56 PM

I wonder if before usurping the right of the people to elect their judges and state attorney general, Gov. Matt Bevin would also support another change to Kentucky law. This change would require any individual running for governor to release five years of tax returns, including all schedules, before the candidate’s name can be placed on a primary or general election ballot.

It’s always easy to demand things from others or criticize them, but what about Bevin? So far he has not been willing to keep his campaign promises to the people of Kentucky. Remember that promise? If not let me remind the governor: He promised to release his tax returns.

James F. Wisniewski

Lexington

