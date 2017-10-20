President Donald Trump stood with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., during an event to sign an executive order on health care in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Oct.19.
Letters to the Editor

Trump owns health-care failure

October 20, 2017 8:01 PM

I watched and read about President Donald Trump’s theatrics when he signed an executive order in an attempt to accomplish what Congress has not. In the supporting actor role was our own marginalized Sen. Rand Paul, whose accomplishments in Washington are non-existent.

Look. It’s not Obamacare anymore. It’s been Trumpcare since the first failed attempt to repeal because of every move Trump has made to cause the Affordable Call Act to fulfill his prediction of implosion. When Trump successfully orders repeal, he owns it, and what he owns is failure. His failure. Republican failure. Paul’s failure.

Bill Adkins

Williamstown

