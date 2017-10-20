McConnell complicit in Trump’s slander

In an iconic photo-op, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stood silently beside President Donald Trump, while Trump again slandered former President Barack Obama to cover up Trump’s own careless disregard for soldiers recently killed during his own presidency. Trump’s shameful remark evolved from earlier right-wing media lies that Trump never bothered to question. When challenged by a reporter, Trump then blamed the generals.
McConnell’s numbing complicit silence occurred during Trump-proclaimed “National Character Counts Week.” Checks and balances are a prime responsibility of Congress and are essential for our nation’s survival. McConnell flagrantly mocks that duty. These two fake “leaders” display their dire lack of character, and they disgrace our deeply-wounded nation.
Michael Gregoire
Louisville
