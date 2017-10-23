Pruitt a bad appointee

Scott Pruitt is a despicable and dangerous man.
He is totally owned by oil and gas energy. His only objective is to neuter and emasculate the agency Orange Lucifer appointed him to run (destroy), the Environmental Protection Agency. He wants to drill, frack and mine every inch of the country that might hold a drop of oil, a liter of natural gas or a lump of coal. If the result is a country that will look like the surface of the moon, so be it.
The local Republicans salivated when Pruitt was appointed. He can be trusted to carry out the nefarious plans of the Koch brothers while denying the impact or even the existence of climate change or global warming.
Jim Porter
Danville
