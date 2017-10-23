Keep being a watchdog on pensions

Thank you so much for the recent articles and editorials highlighting the problems of the Kentucky Retirement Systems. They were especially concise and explained the problem in terms the average person could understand.
We worked for low pay, and without our choice the state withheld part of every paycheck to invest for us. We were told the money would be there for our retirement, but politicians played with this money.
When I retired, I was a highly educated and highly skilled hazardous-duty employee. I certainly earned my retirement. The state is not “giving” me anything.
Please continue to watch carefully, name names, and hold people accountable. This retirement system “problem” has statewide and long-range consequences.
Linda Little
Lexington
