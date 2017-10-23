Letters to the Editor

Forgotten massacre

October 23, 2017 11:38 AM

Joel Pett wrote in his Oct. 4 cartoon that the killing of 58 in Las Vegas was the largest mass killing by an American. Unfortunately, he is incorrect.

If you remember My Lai, you will remember that 504 innocent moms, dads and children were murdered by a company of men. Lt. William Calley was jailed for three days, then given home internment and later pardoned by President Richard Nixon. Not one person spent time in prison for the murders of these 504 men, women and children.

Unfortunately, Americans seem to care more for Americans and seemingly don’t remember murders that Americans commit outside our borders. Pett is just like the rest of us: He forgot. This Vietnam veteran did not, nor do many Vietnam veterans.

Curtis Gilliland

Somerset

