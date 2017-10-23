Dreamers in legal limbo

This is in reply to a recent letter that questioned why “dreamers” under the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program did not get citizenship.
A quick internet search came up with: “Although DACA beneficiaries are considered to be ‘lawfully present’ in the United States for the deferral period, DACA does not grant them any legal immigration status. It does not make recipients legal permanent residents, and does not provide a path to permanent residency or citizenship.” The dreamers are very much in legal limbo.
Dixie Moore
Lexington
