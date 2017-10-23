Letters to the Editor

Dreamers in legal limbo

October 23, 2017 11:48 AM

This is in reply to a recent letter that questioned why “dreamers” under the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program did not get citizenship.

A quick internet search came up with: “Although DACA beneficiaries are considered to be ‘lawfully present’ in the United States for the deferral period, DACA does not grant them any legal immigration status. It does not make recipients legal permanent residents, and does not provide a path to permanent residency or citizenship.” The dreamers are very much in legal limbo.

Dixie Moore

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Eddie Gran: You never think you’re going to get waxed 1:45

Eddie Gran: You never think you’re going to get waxed
Kentucky football had no answer for Nick Fitzgerald 1:08

Kentucky football had no answer for Nick Fitzgerald

View More Video