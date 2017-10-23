File art
File art

Letters to the Editor

Solving gun problems

October 23, 2017 11:50 AM

In response to Shelly Roberts Bendall’s Sept. 7 column, we do not need to spend billions to study gun problems. The data is already there.

Gun problems are committed by three groups: crazies, stupids and criminals.

There are already many laws prohibiting criminals from having firearms. Enforcing these laws is lacking — that is the problem.

That problem can be solved by prosecution and enforcement. No medical research needed. The data is already there. This is not a disease.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Now that leaves the stupids and crazies. Perhaps Bendall has a remedy for that. I have heard you cannot cure stupid. How can you adjudicate crazy?

Ted Woodley

Cynthiana

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari has a new way of counting assists for his players

    To get his team to pass more, Kentucky Coach John Calipari has a new way of counting assists.

John Calipari has a new way of counting assists for his players

John Calipari has a new way of counting assists for his players 1:37

John Calipari has a new way of counting assists for his players
Photo slideshow: Washington scores career-high 22 as UK ends 2-game skid 1:46

Photo slideshow: Washington scores career-high 22 as UK ends 2-game skid
John Calipari 'literally nauseous' over Marshall County school shooting 2:21

John Calipari 'literally nauseous' over Marshall County school shooting

View More Video