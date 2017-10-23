Solving gun problems

In response to Shelly Roberts Bendall’s Sept. 7 column, we do not need to spend billions to study gun problems. The data is already there.
Gun problems are committed by three groups: crazies, stupids and criminals.
There are already many laws prohibiting criminals from having firearms. Enforcing these laws is lacking — that is the problem.
That problem can be solved by prosecution and enforcement. No medical research needed. The data is already there. This is not a disease.
Now that leaves the stupids and crazies. Perhaps Bendall has a remedy for that. I have heard you cannot cure stupid. How can you adjudicate crazy?
Ted Woodley
Cynthiana
