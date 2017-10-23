City officials wants the state to give it the Jefferson Street bridge so it can tear it down for a proposed expansion of the Lexington convention center and the Town Branch park.
Letters to the Editor

Please preserve bridge

October 23, 2017 11:53 AM

I agree 100 percent with the recent commentary that pointed out the great potential of the Jefferson Street Bridge and called for its preservation.

The bridge is historical, dear to those of us who have crossed it day in and day out to get from the northern outskirts to the west side and the University of Kentucky.

It also needs to be recognized as a great connector, connecting the disparate two sides of Lexington long divided by Main Street. Making it a walking bridge would greatly enhance the chance to further integrate the neighborhoods of Lexington.

Please ask the architects to consider this option.

Helen Rentch

Midway

