Please preserve bridge

I agree 100 percent with the recent commentary that pointed out the great potential of the Jefferson Street Bridge and called for its preservation.
The bridge is historical, dear to those of us who have crossed it day in and day out to get from the northern outskirts to the west side and the University of Kentucky.
It also needs to be recognized as a great connector, connecting the disparate two sides of Lexington long divided by Main Street. Making it a walking bridge would greatly enhance the chance to further integrate the neighborhoods of Lexington.
Please ask the architects to consider this option.
Helen Rentch
Midway
Comments