Letters to the Editor

Thanks to VA hospital

October 24, 2017 6:40 PM

My husband needed to be seen for heart and blood-pressure problems immediately, but we couldn’t get to see his regular heart doctor for a month. After a recommendation from a friend, we went to the Veterans Administration hospital. Within 15 minutes, he was admitted, with fluids started and testing begun.

During our three-day stay, all the doctors, nurses and other personnel who worked with him were wonderful and caring. This included ER and especially the third floor. How fortunate that all veterans have this hospital for their care where they will be treated with the utmost respect.

Dale and Barbara Moore

Lancaster

