Beware Parkers Mill trade

Local government in Lexington wants to trade some of our streets and roads to the commonwealth for some streets and roads they claim. One of the roads is Parkers Mill, which local government wants to resurface. Don’t believe the local government.
Remember when a group calling itself Bluegrass Sports Commission stood in front of council members and told them they wanted 134 prime taxpayer acres plus $18.75 million to build a sports complex on Parkers Mill? It is a two-lane country road and can not handle the volume of traffic generated by a sports complex.
If the trade does happen, look for the road to be widened in order for the sports complex to be built. If this happens, the taxpayers will be taken advantage of again in a very large way. We already are because of the Town Branch Trail park, which is not needed.
The Bluegrass Sports Commission never said the taxpayers would benefit from this; they said hotels, restaurants and businesses would.
Left out taxpayers, do you want to be taken advantage of again?
Stan Houston
Comments