Letters to the Editor

Nonsense news lucrative

October 26, 2017 6:59 PM

Fresh nonsense fills the airwaves. Every morning, the public gets a new whiff. Nonsense is being produced around the clock, even as you sleep. It is produced by professionals, not by village simpletons.

Manufacture of nonsense requires removal of sense, logic and practical ideas. The worker doing this must first understand reality, then turn it into humbug or horseplay. A huge, highly-paid industry now produces a flood of folly. Mass production prices are employed to generate vast floods of foolishness. You can become rich and famous dipping into this modern-day gold mine. Many, so many, have done it. The key to the industry is to produce new nonsense, not the same old, same old.

Risto Marttinen

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A humbled Kentucky secondary goes back to basics

    After last Saturday’s 45-7 loss at Mississippi State, Kentucky’s secondary drew criticism from head coach Mark Stoops. Secondary coach Steve Clinkscale, safety Mike Edwards and cornerback Derrick Baity talk about the response.

A humbled Kentucky secondary goes back to basics

A humbled Kentucky secondary goes back to basics 1:22

A humbled Kentucky secondary goes back to basics
Kentucky basketball is running and running and running 2:00

Kentucky basketball is running and running and running
'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines 1:09

'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines

View More Video