Nonsense news lucrative

Fresh nonsense fills the airwaves. Every morning, the public gets a new whiff. Nonsense is being produced around the clock, even as you sleep. It is produced by professionals, not by village simpletons.
Manufacture of nonsense requires removal of sense, logic and practical ideas. The worker doing this must first understand reality, then turn it into humbug or horseplay. A huge, highly-paid industry now produces a flood of folly. Mass production prices are employed to generate vast floods of foolishness. You can become rich and famous dipping into this modern-day gold mine. Many, so many, have done it. The key to the industry is to produce new nonsense, not the same old, same old.
Risto Marttinen
Lexington
