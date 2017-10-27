Wake up, America

Are the people of this great nation sleeping, or do they just not care what is going on in Washington? If the plan of the GOP to do away with the Affordable Care Act succeeds, it will cost, at the very least, $350 billion by 2026. In 2027, the cost to our state alone will be $6.9 billion.
They are putting Americans in a bind. They will have to choose between food and much higher health plans. Our people in Washington will give more aid to other countries. They are saying to hell with our people’s needs.
My father once said to me, if you have a loaf of bread and a jar of peanut butter, you feed your family first, and if you have some left over you feed others. Our representatives give more and more to these other nations and are planning on doing the same far into the future. I say flush the toilet and put people in Washington who actually care about our citizens.
Pat Doyle
Lexington
