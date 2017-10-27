Flag doesn’t make Americans

When our Founding Fathers (whose parents immigrated here) courageously signed the Declaration of Independence because of oppression, the American flag was not in existence. More than 100 years went by before “The Star-Spangled Banner” was adopted as the national anthem.
Our Founders were not lacking in love for our country even without a flag and anthem.
Thomas Jefferson put in writing all those years ago the core ideas that the United States should still rally around. It’s never been said better: “That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
A person can salute our country’s flag crying with tears of affection, but if he deprives others of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, he is a bad American.
Richard Jones
Frankfort
