Letters to the Editor

Appreciates Andy Barr

October 27, 2017 5:00 PM

My father-in-law attended the Honor Flight Kentucky on Sept. 16. I contacted Congressman Andy Barr’s office to request that he find a way to recognize the veterans going on it. Barr’s office made arrangements for him to meet my father-in-law on the morning of the flight, where he discussed his concerns for veterans and extended his thanks to those in attendance.

My father-in-law was overjoyed to meet Barr. When he returned from the flight, he was overcome with emotion, exhausted from the long day and filled with many wonderful memories, but was still talking about how Barr spent time talking with him.

I know Barr has a busy schedule and he is blessed to have a staff he can rely on to coordinate this type of activity.

I have always appreciated Barr’s common sense. Now I’m equally impressed with his attention to his constituents, and particularly our veterans in Kentucky.

Mark Habermehl

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage

    Drone footage from the Daniel Boone National Forest during October 2017.

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 1:17

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage
‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence 1:22

‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence
Dunbar fans storm the court after winning 11th Region volleyball title 1:04

Dunbar fans storm the court after winning 11th Region volleyball title

View More Video