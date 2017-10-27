Appreciates Andy Barr

My father-in-law attended the Honor Flight Kentucky on Sept. 16. I contacted Congressman Andy Barr’s office to request that he find a way to recognize the veterans going on it. Barr’s office made arrangements for him to meet my father-in-law on the morning of the flight, where he discussed his concerns for veterans and extended his thanks to those in attendance.
My father-in-law was overjoyed to meet Barr. When he returned from the flight, he was overcome with emotion, exhausted from the long day and filled with many wonderful memories, but was still talking about how Barr spent time talking with him.
I know Barr has a busy schedule and he is blessed to have a staff he can rely on to coordinate this type of activity.
I have always appreciated Barr’s common sense. Now I’m equally impressed with his attention to his constituents, and particularly our veterans in Kentucky.
Mark Habermehl
Lexington
