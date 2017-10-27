A cannon sits in front of the restored “White House,” the officers’ quarters at Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park in Jessamine County.
A cannon sits in front of the restored “White House,” the officers’ quarters at Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park in Jessamine County. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com
A cannon sits in front of the restored “White House,” the officers’ quarters at Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park in Jessamine County. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Letters to the Editor

Camp Nelson’s heritage has power to heal, worthy of monument status

October 27, 2017 7:06 PM

I would like to thank the Lexington Herald-Leader for highlighting the effort to designate Camp Nelson Heritage Park as a national monument.

Camp Nelson was the site of the third-largest recruitment and training center for African-American troops during the Civil War and assisted many in fleeing the bondage of slavery. It stands as the best-preserved monument to the bravery of these participants.

I applaud the efforts and advocacy of Rep. Andy Barr, who introduced legislation to include Camp Nelson for study as a national park.

However, the president can also use the Antiquities Act to name a property that is deserving of a national monument designation. This designation would increase economic opportunity in the region.

Local African-American leaders and local business, education and government are all supportive of this project. In addition, Barr has secured the support of the NAACP and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Today’s dialogue is very divisive. This designation would spotlight the positive, a signal that we are ready to focus on what unites us and what heals us. As one Civil War writer put it, it appeals to “the better angels of our nature.”

David West

County Judge Executive

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former UK football coach says ‘Just get the win’ against TN

    Former UK football coach speaks to media at the Kroger Field locker room about the current football team's recent games and what he wants to see with this weekend's match. ‘I wanna see a win against Tennessee.’

Former UK football coach says ‘Just get the win’ against TN

Former UK football coach says ‘Just get the win’ against TN 1:59

Former UK football coach says ‘Just get the win’ against TN
Douglass senior with cerebral palsy named team captain 1:14

Douglass senior with cerebral palsy named team captain
‘Be great, even after you do something great’ 1:23

‘Be great, even after you do something great’

View More Video