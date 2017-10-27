Letters to the Editor

Sorry excuse for a president

October 27, 2017 7:10 PM

We’ve all done or said things we regret. When things cool down, most of us apologize to the offended party. Not so the dear and glorious leader who currently resides in the White House. He proudly boasts that he never apologizes. There is something sick about this. It’s contrary to the nature and culture of Americans. It calls into question the leader’s mental state and fitness for office.

It’s almost as contrary to our nature as the average of five lies he has told each day since taking office.(A running tally is being kept by a national newspaper.) It’s hard to understand why his base continues to support someone whose behavior is at such variance with their values.

Jack Blanton

Lexington

