Ark to the rescue

There is something we should all ponder in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Katrina flooded New Orleans, and now Harvey swamped large swaths of the Texas coast. Both areas produce much pollution, contributing to environmental degradation and global warming. The storms performed as climatologists predicted with copious amounts of rain, a result of warmer ocean temperatures. Some insurance companies declared these storms “acts of God.” Is God angry because of what man is doing to his creation? Is he bringing down his wrath on polluters? Does God consider pollution a sin?
Kentucky better set its ark on the Mississippi. Noah may need it again.
Richard Keuhl
Harrodsburg
Comments